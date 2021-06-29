Marvel Realm Of Champions Set To Release New 4.0 Update

Kabam revealed details today about the new update coming to Marvel Realm Of Champions as you'll experience the Trial Of The Worthy. The update brings with it a new story revolving around Unworthy Thor on a quest to get Mjolnir back along with the help of the Winter Soldier as you both find more than you expected. Along with it, you're getting new gear for Thor, a new Hulk weapon, and a new Asgardian Arena conquest environment. We have some of the info and the trailer below as you can read the full patch notes here.

An Unworthy Thor goes on a quest to earn the right to his own Mjolnir, accompanied by the most unlikely companions: a Winter Soldier who walked away from the world after a personal tragedy, and a wandering Hulk. In the end, they might find that being "Worthy" is not what they expected when they started their journey. Trial of the Worthy will be an episodic story told over 4 weeks through Showdown! Each week challenges a different group of Champions to reignite the frozen Eternal Flame of Asgard. This is a timed event that tasks you with taking out enemies to gain flame stacks, once you have hit 10 stacks you are deemed worthy to attack the flame. The flame will then knock back and extinguish the worthy.

New Transmog

Transmog is a brand new feature that allows you to change the Appearance of your gear items into new ones without losing any of the stats or synergies that you have accrued on your Champion! With the introduction of Transmog, you can now explore all of the possible combinations of different looks for each Champion as all available Appearances can now be previewed in the Transmog menu screens! Transmog will also introduce a customization currency called Essence that will be required to change the Appearance of your gear items. This is a small cost to preserve the stats of your gear items while changing to your preferred look. Essence will be available as an additional reward and is attainable through different means in game!

How Does Transmog Work?

First, you'll have to unlock appearances. Each time you receive a gear item in your inventory, you will automatically make progress towards unlocking the appearance of that gear item. Regardless of how you received that gear, you'll make progress to permanently unlocking it as a look! Additionally, you can use Blueprints to fill in the missing amounts that you need to permanently unlock an appearance. Blueprints can be found in Daily Objectives, Summoner's Journey, Pinnacle quests and the store. No need to worry about keeping these items in your inventory after you've received them: your progress will be kept for receiving these gear items even if you decide to scrap them. Once you have a gear item that you want to Transmog, you will be able to spend Essence to lock that look in.

After 4.0 launches, we will be grandfathering in players who are holding looks in their inventory. Some time after the release of 4.0, we will grant Players progress towards any look they are currently holding in their inventory. This process will not occur right away, and we don't have an ETA for it at this time. If you are adamant about getting progress towards a certain look, don't scrap your items yet! Starting with the release of 4.0, all of the gear and weapons that you earn from that update forward will apply to the looks you have available in Transmog. Shortly after 4.0 is released, dedicated appearance crates will be available in the shop for you to begin building out your library of epic gear!