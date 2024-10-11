Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: marvel, PUBG, venom, venom: the last dance

PUBG Mobile Announces New Event For Venom: The Last Dance

PUBG Mobile is getting a special collaboration with Marvel this month, as players will see new content tied to Venom: The Last Dance

Article Summary PUBG Mobile partners with Marvel for a Venom: The Last Dance event this October.

Players can utilize Venom's powers through new in-game items like the Black Symbiote Arm.

Discover special Black Symbiote Clusters on various maps for powerful advantages.

Earn exclusive Venom-themed rewards from October 25th to November 10th, 2024.

Krafton and Marvel have teamed up for a new crossover, as PUBG Mobile will have a special collaboration event for Venom: The Last Dance. Starting on October 18 and running for the rest of October, the event will bring the character to the game in a very specific way, as you'll be able to use pieces of Venom as weapons to gain a tactical advantage in certain ways. All of this is being done to promote the upcoming film. We have the details of the event below as it will launch next week.

PUBG Mobile x Venom: The Last Dance

This exclusive collaboration invites players to channel Venom's symbiotic strength through a variety of new in-game features including a Black Symbiote Arm, Black Symbiote Warhorses and Black Symbiote Clusters. In addition to these exciting features, players will also have the chance to win rare, Venom-themed rewards throughout the event period.

Black Symbiote Arm: This item allows players to cover their arm in symbiote, enabling special movement mechanics. Aiming at fixed targets like buildings or trees enables quick movement, while aiming at mobile targets such as other players or air drops will pull them closer. Players can also launch themselves long distances by grabbing the ground with their symbiote-enhanced arm.

This item allows players to cover their arm in symbiote, enabling special movement mechanics. Aiming at fixed targets like buildings or trees enables quick movement, while aiming at mobile targets such as other players or air drops will pull them closer. Players can also launch themselves long distances by grabbing the ground with their symbiote-enhanced arm. Black Symbiote Warhorses: When carrying the Black Symbiote Arm in their inventory, players can transform nearby horses or Warhorses into powerful Black Symbiote Warhorses, enhancing mobility across the battleground. While mounted, players can wield the Black Symbiote Lance for melee or throwing attacks. The Black Symbiote Lance will bind hit enemies with symbiote effects without causing damage.

When carrying the Black Symbiote Arm in their inventory, players can transform nearby horses or Warhorses into powerful Black Symbiote Warhorses, enhancing mobility across the battleground. While mounted, players can wield the Black Symbiote Lance for melee or throwing attacks. The Black Symbiote Lance will bind hit enemies with symbiote effects without causing damage. Black Symbiote Clusters: Special locations across maps like Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Livik will feature Black Symbiote Clusters, making it easier for players to obtain the Black Symbiote Arm and encounter Black Symbiote Warhorses.

Special locations across maps like Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Livik will feature Black Symbiote Clusters, making it easier for players to obtain the Black Symbiote Arm and encounter Black Symbiote Warhorses. Venom-Themed Event and Rewards (October 25th – November 10th, 2024): As part of this collaboration, a special Venom-themed event will launch on October 25th aligning with the release of Venom: The Last Dance in cinemas*. This event will offer PUBG MOBILE players the chance to earn exclusive rewards, including: Venom: The Last Dance Avatar Venom: The Last Dance Avatar Frame Venom: The Last Dance Parachute Venom: The Last Dance Home Statue

As part of this collaboration, a special Venom-themed event will launch on October 25th aligning with the release of Venom: The Last Dance in cinemas*. This event will offer PUBG MOBILE players the chance to earn exclusive rewards, including:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!