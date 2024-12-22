Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Friends Games, Laysara: Summit Kingdom, Quite OK Games

Laysara: Summit Kingdom Releases Ice Altar Update

Laysara: Summit Kingdom got a new update while in Early Access, giving players the new Ice Alter update in time for the holidays

Article Summary Explore the new Ice Altar update in Laysara: Summit Kingdom for a festive holiday challenge.

Master new mechanics like Ice Altars and visualize building ranges in stunning visual updates.

Try building on the new Plain Rock mountain, enhancing strategic city-building skills.

Immerse in improved gameplay, new soundtrack, and bug fixes in this Early Access gem.

Indie game developer Quite OK Games and publisher Future Friends Games released a new free update for Laysara: Summit Kingdom just in time for the holidays. The new Ice Alter update adds a few new features that will make creating a mountain town both rewarding and challenging at the same time. Including new snow and ice-related features, a new mountain to build on, improved visuals, and more. We have more info below as the game is still in Early Access on Steam.

Ice Altar Update

New Ice Altars- The main feature of the update which boosts the production output of nearby buildings. They are the perfect solution for situations where there is no longer any space to expand your production district. New buildings and resources have also been added to complete the Ice Altar mechanics system

A brand new mountain- An all new scenario on Plain Rock mountain, to help you familiarise yourself with this new mechanic.

Visual effect filters – a widely requested feature to easily visualize buildings' ranges

New track added to the soundtrack

General bug fixes and gameplay improvements

Laysara: Summit Kingdom

Laysara: Summit Kingdom is a challenging city builder focusing on resource management, the economy, and survival despite the inhospitable environment. Build and expand your settlements in the high mountains in either a campaign or sandbox playthrough. Carefully plan your production chains, trade networks, and avalanche survival strategies to satisfy the needs of your citizens (and yaks) and make the Kingdom of Laysara thrive!

Build on a mountain. Each mountain offers a unique set of challenges; different shapes, vegetation zone layouts, resource availability and weather conditions.

Deal with avalanches. Nature cannot be stopped. Plan and strategize to deal with avalanches, or watch your city be buried and devastated.

Craft a transport network. Transporting becomes a challenge across mountain summits, but there may be opportunities to optimize your production networks across the ridges, canyons, and rivers. Glamorous yaks are always available.

Raise a Summit Temple. Build your way up the mountain, establish a grand temple at the peak, and triumph over the elements.

