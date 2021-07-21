League Of Legends Figures By Spin Master Up For Preorder At Target

Spin Master, a maker of fine collectible figures, has announced that at American big-box retail store Target, they have made available for preorder their "Champion Collection" line of high-quality figurines featuring characters from League of Legends! The preorders for these beautifully crafted figures began on Monday, July 19th, and will release for general sale on Sunday, October 3rd of this year.

An array of the 5-pack from the "Champion Collection" of League of Legends figures by Spin Master, available for preorder at Target.
What items exactly are up for preorder? To start, there is a 5-pack of figures from the game, among which are the Champion characters Jinx, Ekko, Caitlyn, Heimerdinger, and Vi, as seen in the image above. This item has a manufacturer-suggested retail price of $49.99 USD.

The hyper-accurate, very detailed figure of Jinx, a Champion from League of Legends, a game by Riot Games. Made by Spin Master, this 4-inch tall figure is available now for preorder at Target.
Beyond the 5-pack of figures, there are also plenty of standalone characters from League of Legends with figures up for preorder at Target. These include Jinx once again, Darius, and Yasuo. The figures each stand at four inches tall, come with a premium accessory from the game, and have twelve different points of articulation. They will be sold at a price point of $9.99 USD.

The figure for Thresh, a Champion from Riot Games' famed game League of Legends. Masterfully produced by Spin Master, this figure is available for preorder at Target.
Finally, we have highly poseable six-inch tall figures for Thresh and Zed, two more Champions from the game. These figures come with realistic accessories as well and are articulated in a whopping nineteen different places. The MSRP for these figures is $19.99 USD each.

Are you excited about these collectible League of Legends Champion figures from Spin Master? Will you be clamoring over to Target's website to get ahold of them? Let us know in the comments below!

