Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League of Legends Offers Dev Check-In For Season 1

Riot Games released a new developer video and a ton of notes about League Of Legends' first season, taking note of what's happening

Article Summary League of Legends Season 1 dev check-in reveals gameplay, feedback, and new updates for Act 2.

Changes to Battle Pass skins, Hextech Chests aim to sustain League's free-to-play model.

New Reckoner Arena map with destructible pillars and fame system boosts player engagement.

Upcoming features: updated mastery emotes, Blue Essence Emporium, and Streamer Mode enhance play.

Riot Games released a new video today, along with a ton of notes for League of Legends, as the developers discuss what's happened so far in Season 1. The nearly 15-minute video discusses a lot of topics, as team members Andrei "Meddler" van Roon, Paul "Pabro" Bellezza, Matthew "Riot Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison, and Eduardo "Riot Cadmus" Cortejoso share their thoughts on how things have gone so far, and provide several updates on recent changes, as well as a glimpse into Season 1 Act 2. We have the full dev notes below and the video above.

League of Legends – Season 1 Dev Notes (So Far)

With the first season of 2025 underway, the team reflected on early player feedback, including positive reactions to certain seasonal themes and gameplay updates. The team shared more details about the business side of League, shedding light on some recent changes to Hextech Chests and earning skins to help make League sustainable for the long run. While unpopular, the changes were meant to ensure League remains a great, fully free to play game and to help deliver not just on the team's plans today, but for their plans for League in the future. Battle Pass skins will be improved with more distinct visual effects and model updates. In the future, unlocking Battle Pass skins will also unlock the champion for players that don't already own them and, going forward, Battle Pass skins may deviate from the season's theme to allow for more variety. Certain unpopular or difficult Battle Pass missions will be removed or reworked and the amount of XP that Teamfight Tactics contributes to League's Battle Pass will be increased.

Introduced at the beginning of the season, Feats of Strength were a bit rough around the edges. Adjustments, including the changing of Feat of Warfare from First Blood to first three kills, have helped move them to a more stable state. Snowballing in games is around equal to where it was before the start of the new season. The team will continue to monitor and finetune this balance, but overall, the changes are moving the game in the intended direction. Voracious Atkakhan's rewards have proven to be too strong and game warping. Starting next patch, the withdrawal time will be increased to 15 seconds. Updates to the Noxian Rift are coming in Act 2 following player feedback that the map feels too dark or visually straining. A new dev blog released today, providing a deeper dive into how the Season 1 changes are shaping the game.

Swiftplay far exceeded expectations and successfully hit the goals of running shorter than Summoner's Rift games, reducing snowballing, and allowing players to hit their full builds more often. Adjustments to minion scaling, tower resistances, and more have been made to help prevent overly long matches. bThe team is also looking into improvements to matchmaking and lobbies for premade groups. Arena returns in Act 2 with new maps, augments, and other features, to make players feel like they're in the fighting pits of Noxus. The brand new Reckoner Arena map features destructible pillars that alter terrain mid-match. A fame system is being introduced to provide more progression in Arena, rewarding players with new augments and match intro visuals as they gain fame. Cameos will be replaced by Guests of Honor, famous Noxians or Reckoners that will introduce effects that apply to the entire game. Everyone in the lobby will get to vote on which Guest of Honor they would like to invite to the matches. For the foreseeable future, the team plans for Arena to be a rotating game mode. More details about Arena can be found in a dev blog that came out today.

Updated champion mastery emotes will come out in March. The Blue Essence Emporium will return in April. Tests of the True Skill 2 matchmaking system, which aims to get players into fair matches at a quicker rate, will begin in Korea and Oceania later this month for Swiftplay and ARAM. For now, Clash will take place every two months rather than monthly as the team prioritizes these matchmaking improvements. A new Streamer Mode, which replaces player names with champion names, was recently introduced to help reduce negative experiences for players that livestream their games. Looking ahead to Season 2, players can expect a shift away from Noxus, offering a cohesive thematic spanning changes to the map, a new champion and skins, and more. More details will be revealed in the next Dev Update. The First Stand tournament kicks off in Korea on March 10th, featuring Full Fearless Draft as teams compete for glory and a second bye for their region at MSI.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!