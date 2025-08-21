Posted in: Critical Role, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d

Critical Role Reveals Full Cast & Content Details For Campaign Four

Everything changes for Critical Role in Season Four, as we're getting a new Dungeons & Dragons world with an expanded cast

Article Summary Critical Role Campaign Four debuts October 2, 2025 with a new world and expanded cast of 13 players.

The campaign uses Dungeons & Dragons 2024 rules and original homebrew content by Darrington Press creators.

The story unfolds in Aramán, with players split into Soldiers, Schemers, and Seekers for unique narratives.

Viewers can watch on Beacon.tv, YouTube, and Twitch, with exclusive Cooldown episodes for Beacon members.

Critical Role has decided to blow the doors off the hinges for Campaign Four, as they revealed all the details and cast that will be participating in this new adventure. First off, yes, Exandria has been left behind as the team is embarking on another Dungeons & Dragons-centric adventure, which is a bit of a surprise as we expected them to push Daggerheart more, but they will be using the new 2024 ruleset as opposed to the original 5e system. The game will take place in a new world called Aramán, as the core cast expands to 13 players who will split off into different groups with weaving narratives and plots happening simultaneously, with crossovers and eventual collisions into each other. It is literally a new dawn of experimentation in storytelling for the group. We have more info from today's announcement below, as Campaign Four kicks off on October 2, 2025.

Critical Role – Campaign Four

Helmed by award-winning creator, Game Master, and storyteller Brennan Lee Mulligan, Campaign Four will be played using Dungeons & Dragons (2024 rules), as well as some homebrew from Darrington Press's own Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins, and features Critical Role founders Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham alongside Luis Carazo, Robbie Daymond, Aabria Iyengar, Whitney Moore, and Alex Ward. This cast will traverse the new world of Aramán in a West Marches-style approach to gameplay. The first four episodes will act as an Overture, introducing and weaving all 13 cast members through intersecting scenes before the story splits into three smaller tables – the Soldiers, Schemers, and Seekers – for the rest of the campaign, with overarching themes and genres tying them altogether.

"When creating the worlds that we build and explore in all of our content at Critical Role, we have always held strong to the belief that we should use the system that best supports the story we want to tell," said Marisha Ray, Creative Director, co-founder, and cast member of Critical Role. "We are certainly spoiled for choice when it comes to TTRPG systems that the cast knows and loves, so we are very excited to explore more of both Daggerheart and Dungeons and Dragons in our near (and hopefully distant) future."

Campaign Four will premiere with instant access on Beacon.tv as well as streamed to Critical Role's YouTube and Twitch channels on October 2, with the VOD available for everyone the following Monday and podcast episodes available in two parts: the first one week after the premiere, and the second on the following Tuesday. Beacon members will also get exclusive access to all episodes of Critical Role Cooldown for Campaign Four, where the cameras keep rolling and you get a front row seat to the cast's post-show reactions.

