Posted in: Games, The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: RC Frenzy Playlist, The Crew

The Crew Motorfest Launches New RC Frenzy Playlist

The Crew Motorfest has a new mode available that will get racers excited, as they have added the RC Frenzy Playlist to the title

Article Summary The Crew Motorfest adds the RC Frenzy Playlist, introducing miniature RC car races with chaotic physics and fast-paced action.

RC Frenzy features a new handling system with huge jumps, flips, water racing, and hidden routes across the island.

The Crew Motorfest players can tackle 10 main events, 25 challenges, 8 feats, and 5 photo ops in RC Frenzy.

Available now through the Year 3 Pass or as DLC, RC Frenzy brings a fresh competitive twist to The Crew Motorfest.

Ubisoft dropped a new mode into The Crew Motorfest that will add a new challenge and some fun, as players can tackle the new RC Frenzy Playlist. The mode basically makes the normal racing a bit more frenzied, as the physics have been changed to give players a new sense of unrelenting challenge and fun gameplay that will let you race around in RC cars doing things you wouldn't normally be able to pull off in the regular game. Enjoy the trailer and developer notes here as the mode is available now as part of the Year 3 Pass or as a DLC Pack.

RC Frenzy Playlist Brings a New Form of Fun and Competition to The Crew Motorfest

A premium, paid addition to Season 9, these pocket-sized RC Cars bring an entirely new vibe to the island with their over-the-top physics. Packed with frenetic and fun energy, players can slip through impossibly tight gaps, chain together jaw-dropping stunts, and uncover hidden paths carved for the boldest thrill-seekers.

Signature elements of the RC experience include a brand-new handling system specifically adapted to the miniature size of the RC cars. This will allow for never-before-seen gameplay features, including wild jumps, flips, and even racing on water. The playlist also offers a top-down view of events for the first time, providing a whole new way to take in the island.

The playlist offers 10 main events – including Trickshot's Hood, which takes players on a high-speed run through the suburbs – 25 challenges, 8 open-world feats, and 5 photo opportunities capturing the breathtaking beauty of the Hawaiian archipelago. No matter how you roll, RC Frenzy delivers a fresh, fast, and irresistibly chaotic driving experience that turns the whole world into your playground. So, buckle up, shrink down, and get ready to master miniature mayhem.

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