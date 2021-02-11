League Of Legends Partners With Buffalo Wild Wings For LCS Promo

Riot Games and Buffalo Wild Wings have partnered up for a special League Of Legends promotion during the LCS. It's a rather odd promotion we're looking at because when I think of specialty items in food when it comes to esports, BWW isn't exactly the first place that jumps to mind. But as you can see below, the two companies have come together to offer a special item during the Spring Split in the form of a Hexchest & Key for you to get when you purchase a specific meal. Here are the finer details from the team about this offer.

Spring Split is back and streaming at Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars. The Official Sports Bar of the LCS is helping fans celebrate the new season with a limited edition LCS Fan Box. The LCS Fan Box includes 6 boneless wings and nachos, plus a Hextech Chest & Key for Blazin' Rewards members, all for $14.99. It will be available for dine-in, delivery and takeout starting February 12. Additionally, B-Dubs is leveling up the promotion by dropping League of Legends skins for the first 100 Blazin' Rewards members that order the bundle – drops will take place at 3 p.m. ET on February 12, February 13, February 27, March 12, March 17 and April 9. Note: Guests should allow up to 48 hours for the LoL skin confirmation email to be delivered.

Just how collectible these items will be for fans of the game is yet to be seen, but it comes off as an interesting choice considering we're still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic as of when we're writing this up. And even though people are slowly getting vaccinated, it's not like everyone is jumping at the chance to go hang out and watch League Of Legends gameplay at the local BWW.