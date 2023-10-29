Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends

League Of Legends Released Patch 13.21 Last Week

Riot Games released a new patch this past week for League Of Legends, bringing back Nexus Blitz, among other additions and improvements.

Article Summary "League of Legends Patch 13.21 brings back fan favorite, Nexus Blitz."

"Champion Balance Buffs reset to establish a new balance across the champions."

"Jungle Pets migrate from Summoner’s Rift to Nexus Blitz, requiring fewer stacks to level up."

"Event spawns in Nexus Blitz changed to improve fairness and favor the losing team."

Riot Games revealed a new patch for League Of Legends last week, as new content and changes have come to the game with Patch 13.21. A good chunk of what's here is a follow-up of 13.20, as you're getting several changes to heroes, more forced combat and exchanges on players fighting each other, a bit of re-balancing, and the return of Nexus Blitz! We have some of the more important notes for you below as you can read the full list on their blog.

The Return of Nexus Blitz

Nexus Blitz is finally back in League Of Legends! The last time Nexus Blitz launched was back in patch 11.11. Since then, there's been a slew of sweeping changes to League's gameplay, as well as some under-the-hood tech changes that needed to be made to bring the mode back. We've been working behind the scenes to bring this fan favorite back, so we hope you enjoy it!

Champion Balance Reset

The Champion Balance Buff percent adjustments have been reset for all champions. From numerous item/champion reworks to the durability update, a lot has happened since the last time Nexus Blitz was live. We're taking this opportunity to reset the balance and establish a new baseline. Don't worry though, if certain champions get out of hand… we will find them… and we will nerf them. Or buff them.

You all get Jungle Pets!

Jungle Pets have completed their migration from Summoner's Rift to Nexus Blitz. Monsters here seem to be a little more nutritious, which means pets only need half the amount of stacks to level up! Here's a list of differences between Summoner's Rift and Nexus Blitz:

Stacks required for upgrade: 20; 10 for stage 2, 40 for stage 3

Players no longer obtain bonus treats after fully upgrading their companion

League of Legends Event Spawn Changes

Event spawns have been a pain point on Nexus Blitz since its release. Previously, it was rare, but possible, to be behind in power but still have the events favor the winning team. The goal of this change is to improve the feeling of fairness for events. Additionally, Loot Veigar and Teemo will no longer wander into the top side of the enemy jungle until a team is behind and needs a little extra defense. Event spawns for the following events will always spawn neutrally or favor the losing team:

Loot Teemo

Loot Veigar

All variants of Bardle Royale

King of the Hill

