Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Base Set Mewtwo

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United States. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicine. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at the Base Set Mewtwo from Pokémon TCG Classic.

Mewtwo, like the Pikachu that we previewed yesterday, is another Base Set card that was not reprinted in Celebrations Classic Collection that will indeed get a reprint in Pokémon TCG: Classic. This serves to further separate this product from Celebrations, which is a positive trait for me. The Mewtwo is illustrated by Ken Sugimori whose artwork provided not only the card but also the iconic design of this Legendary Pokémon. I can't wait to see how this gold holofoil pattern looks in person.

