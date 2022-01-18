League Of Legends: Wild Rift Reveals Patch 3.0 Details

Riot Games has released the latest details for Patch 3.0 coming to League Of Legends: Wild Rift, as Sett will be joining as the latest champion. The big additions, beyond the new champion, are the testing of voice chat coming back to the game, Guild Vs. Guild Season 2, the Lunar New Year map, the new Ultra Rapid Fire mode, an update to the Wild Pass, new skins, and more. We have some of the more prominent updates for you below, and you can read the full patch notes at this link.

New Champion – Sett, The Boss: A leader of Ionia's growing criminal underworld, Sett rose to prominence in the wake of the war with Noxus in League Of Legends. Though he began as a humble challenger in the fighting pits of Navori, he quickly gained notoriety for his savage strength, and his ability to take seemingly endless amounts of punishment. Now, having climbed through the ranks of local combatants, Sett has muscled to the top, reigning over the pits he once fought in.

Voice Chat: We're bringing back a test version of voice chat with your premade team! If we see issues, we will be taking it back into the lab before we go worldwide. We are starting off in the Americas, with other regions to follow. Please read more about the return of voice chat in our recent post, here!

Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) Mode: It's time to get those spatulas out and start doing your thumb exercises, because Ultra Rapid Fire Mode (URF) is making its return! URF's map will also be decked out for the Lunar New Year. URF will have the same lanterns, banners, and firecrackers featured on Summoner's Rift, but we've also given the cannons and their effects a festive look!