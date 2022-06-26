Leap Receives New Update Containing Modding Tools

Blue Isle Studios has released a new update for their game Leap, which gives players access to a brand new set of modding tools. The new addition is being called the "Leap Design Works" update as it will bring players several new opportunities to create community content with the help of new modding features. These tools will allow you to design and modify virtually anything within the game that your heart desires, as you can make new modes of play, build original maps, create customized character skins, modify the hell out of vehicle physics, and redesign weapons, on top of several other options available to you. You can access the new modding suite, which is powered by mod.io, right now.

