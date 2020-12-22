Leap Trigger Gets Full Kickstarter Funding In First Day

Graffity revealed this week that their current Kickstarter endeavor for the mobile game Leap Trigger has been funded in a day. If you haven't heard of this game, this is basically a mobile AR shooter game where you battle with an animal creature at your side against other players who have the same. The Tokyo-based company is basically offering up a direct fighting experience where you and your friends can fight whenever, even at great distances, as the creatures will essentially show up in some sort of portal along with the weapon you choose to fight with. With each player taking turns attacking the other's creature. Within a day of being on Kickstarter, they managed to reach their goal of about $7,200 and then some, with another 42 days to go. We have a quote from the company's CEO and a trailer in case you're interested in the game.

"Creating a unique and impressive AR shooter experience has always been a key motivator for us, and the success of this campaign so far is really a thrill. Our fans will truly be helping us shape the future of Leap Trigger and make it the genre-defining game that it will become. Additionally, we anticipate that people will continue to spend most of their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic through next year and will want to find ways to connect with their friends and stay active. We're building Leap Trigger so that you'll be able to play games with friends and have fun while moving around at home. We're confident that audiences are eager for this experience and our Kickstarter backers are a testament to this," said Toshiaki Morimoto, CEO of Graffity.