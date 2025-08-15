Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Becastled, Mana Potion Studios, Pingle Studio

Becastled Launches Free Demo With Release Date Confirmation

You can play a free demo of Becastled right now on Steam, as the game has been confirmed for a full launch later this October

Article Summary Becastled launches a free demo on Steam, letting players experience its castle-building strategy early.

Official release date set for October, with the game currently available in Early Access for eager fans.

Defend your kingdom by day and night, balancing resource management, fortifications, and siege combat.

Train armies, grow your medieval realm, and face off against Moon Beasts in an epic battle for survival.

Indie game developer Mana Potion Studios and publisher Pingle Studio have released a free demo for the game Becastled while also confirming its release date. First off, the free demo is available on Steam, as you are able to try out a limited build of the game that will teach you the basics and put you in conflict, as you learn how to start a kingdom from scratch and deal with the neighbors who don't like you. The game is actually in Early Access right now if you like the demo and want to experience more. But if you'd rather wait for the full version, you won't have to wait long, as it has been scheduled for October 23 on PC via Steam and GOG, as well as all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer here before diving into the demo.

Becastled

Becastled invites players to lead the Sun Kingdom's last stand against the Moon Beasts, a war fought in daily cycles. By day, you will gather resources, expand your castle, and keep subjects happy with taverns and decorations. By night, you'll man the battlements, unleash ballistas, and hold the line until dawn.

Build a Castle by Day: Transform a humble village into a thriving medieval city. Lay farms and markets to keep your people fed, gather wood and iron for construction, and raise towers, battlements, and gates to protect your keep.

Defend Against Sieges at Night: At sunset, the Moon Beasts advance with siege towers, rams, and dragons. Station archers on the walls, man ballistas and trebuchets, and layer your defenses to withstand their ever-stronger assaults until sunrise.

Cozy Meets Challenging: Easy to pick up with clear tutorials and intuitive controls, Becastled welcomes newcomers while delivering deep strategy and extra challenges for veteran players.

Keep Your People Happy: Satisfied subjects work harder and fight with greater resolve. Build taverns, markets, and decorations to raise morale, balancing comfort with the needs of your economy and army.

Turn the Land to Your Advantage: Hills, rivers, and forests can be your castle's best allies, offering natural moats and tactical positions. But shifting seasons can turn these strengths into vulnerabilities, forcing you to adapt and stockpile resources.

Train an Army: Equip villagers as archers, swordsmen, and pikemen. Forge better armor and weaponry. Advance from basic infantry to an unstoppable force that can repel any siege.

Grow Your Realm: Claim new lands, gather precious Sunstone, and push back the forces of the night. Will you have the strength to resolve the ancient war between light and darkness?

