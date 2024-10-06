Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anima Flux

Anima Flux Drops New Trailer Ahead Of Monday's Release

Anima Flux has an all-new trailer for you to enjoy ahead of the game's release tomorrow, with a last glimpse at the co-op Metroidvania

Article Summary Anima Flux is releasing its co-op Metroidvania game on October 7.

Trailer showcases humanity's last stand in a mutant-infested city.

Play as genetically enhanced soldiers with unique abilities.

Immerse in a deep narrative with a retro sci-fi visual style.

Indie game developer and publisher Anima Flux has released a new trailer for their self-titled co-op Metroidvania ahead of the game's release tomorrow. This is basically one last look at the game before it comes out on October 7, as you will attempt to save humanity as one of two genetically enhanced soldiers through a dystopian cityscape on a remote planet filled with mutants. Enjoy the trailer!

Anima Flux

The only remaining human city, situated on a colossal space ark, is under siege by a mutant invasion. The totalitarian regime sends its most advanced soldiers to fend off the attack and eliminate the threat. Players will control two of these soldiers, using their unique abilities and tactics to fight back against powerful enemies and navigate the desolate, dystopian landscape. With cutting-edge implant technology that transfers consciousness upon death, fear of dying is diminished—but the real horrors are yet to be discovered.

Co-Op Metroidvania Gameplay :

: Experience a new twist on the Metroidvania genre with cooperative gameplay at its core. Each character develops differently as the game progresses, encouraging players to collaborate and support each other through fierce battles and challenging boss encounters. If playing solo, the game offers seamless single-player mode with a robust AI companion to help you navigate the journey.

A Deep, Dystopian Narrative: Immerse yourself in a dystopian world brought to life with hand-drawn cutscenes and sharp, ironic dialogue. The compelling story explores the moral and ethical dilemmas of a future society, featuring complex characters with tragic backstories and surprising twists. Prepare to be challenged, both mentally and emotionally, as you uncover the grim truths that lie ahead.

Unique Retro Sci-Fi Visuals: Inspired by the retro sci-fi aesthetic of the 80s and 90s, Anima Flux delivers a stunning 2D art style combined with a dystopian atmosphere. Each location is intricately designed, creating an immersive experience as players journey through the eerie, futuristic environments.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!