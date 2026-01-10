Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, Keyboard, Stream Deck

CORSAIR Reveals Stream Deck-Integrated Galleon 100 SD Keyboard

During CES 2026, CORSAIR revealed a new Stream Deck-integrated gaming keyboard in the form of the all-new Galleon 100 SD design

CORSAIR revealed several new items during CES 2026, including a new gaming keyboard in the form of the Galleon 100 SD. The design of this includes a new panel on he right side, as they have integrated their own modified version of the Stream Deck into the keyboard, making all of it one unit instead of two, taking up two different USB slots. We have mroe details below as they're going to sell it for $350 later this year.

CORSAIR Galleon 100 SD Keyboard

The innovative Galleon 100 SD features a full Stream Deck with all the capability of a standalone device. Twelve LCD keys execute commands, open folders, and switch profiles. Two dials handle quick, precise adjustments with push functionality for added control. Real-time information is displayed on a 5" full-color screen, keeping essential stats in easy view. It's all easily customizable in the Stream Deck app, which runs lightweight in the background.

In-game, Stream Deck handles everything from routine actions to complex sequences with a single press. Access abilities, call in airstrikes, and manage inventory without diving through menus or memorizing keybinds. Dozens of ready-to-use profiles on Elgato Marketplace let gamers get up and running fast in their favorite titles. Beyond the game, Stream Deck integrates with the apps and tools gamers use most. Switch Spotify tracks, hop in voice chat, and manage peripherals without pausing or alt-tabbing. Monitor system performance and battery or mic levels with a quick glance. Hundreds of plugins on Elgato Marketplace give gamers full command of their ecosystem.

The CORSAIR Galleon 100 SD is built to deliver uncompromising performance while expanding what a gaming keyboard can do. Powered by AXON hyper-polling rates of up to 8,000Hz, it transmits your keystrokes up to eight times faster than standard gaming keyboards, ensuring near-instantaneous input. Every action reaches your system with pinpoint precision, translating your reactions exactly as intended—without delay. Galleon 100 SD also features powerful FlashTap SOCD handling which lets you control how opposing directional inputs are prioritized, enabling more reliable counter-strafing, cleaner movement techniques, and more precise control overall during critical moments. The experience is further enhanced by the pre-lubed MLX Pulse keyswitches, tuned for fast actuation and smooth yet tactile feedback to ensure every keypress feels responsive and precise.

An aluminum frame provides rock-solid stability, while gasket mounting and six layers of internal sound dampening create a refined, premium typing experience. The integrated RGB mood bar, cushioned palm rest, and online customization through CORSAIR Web Hub further elevate the experience, allowing you to easily personalize both performance and aesthetics. Galleon 100 SD doesn't just keep up with the action—it gives you the speed, control, and confidence to stay ahead, in-game and beyond, all from one powerful device.

