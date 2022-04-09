Evercade Launches "Game Of The Month" For Evercade VS

Evercade has launched a new feature into their Evercade VS online system as you're now getting a Game Of The Month to try out something new. This is a chance for you and a friend to play something new every month from an indie developer, as you will get one new title delivered monthly starting in April with 10 games to be released throughout 2022. What's more, the company is planning a full collection of these games to eventually be released physically as Indie Heroes Collection 2 at the end of the year,. To kick things off, they've started with a cool puzzler for you as you're getting Tapeworm Disco Puzzle from Lowtek Games. Here's some added info on the program and the first game.

Game of the Month will provide 10 great indie titles during 2022 with a new one every month. These games are a great example of great new games that have been made for older hardware. Much like the Indie Heroes we've previously highlighted on our Indie Heroes Collection 1 cartridge. From April 7th, 2022, the Evercade VS will offer a brand new indie game every month via a WiFi console update. Game of the Month games will be playable throughout that entire month until the first full week of the following month. At this point, the game will change to the new game of the month once a console is updated! To access their game, Evercade VS users will find a new option on the main menu screen. A new star icon will appear where you can access the Game of the Month title. Whilst this feature is exclusive to Evercade VS consoles, all Evercade users can enjoy these games at the end of this year when the full lineup of releases is combined to create the Indie Heroes Collection 2 cartridge.

Hot off the heels of the incredibly successful Flea!, Tapeworm Disco Puzzle is a grid-based single-player puzzle game. You play as the titular tapeworm who is a nightclub owner making sure that the customers (the fleas) are having a good time. Going through the grid you will collect the musical notes and keep the party going, whilst also helping the fleas have a little red-coloured refreshment.