Learning Factory Will Be Coming To Early Access February 18th

Nival and developer Luden.io revealed that Learning Factory will be making its way to Steam's Early Access on February 18th. This is one of those games we've been scoping out for a bit because it looks fun and is also a bit cuddly. It is essentially a factory automation sim where you learn about machines while making adorable cats. You will help renovate a factory as well as design and create production lines that run on their own, all of which will craft and sell unique goods to cats. You can read more about it below as the game will be released in a few week's time.

Learning Factory is a factory automation game where you have to build an increasingly bigger and complex factory, named KOTOVOD and located on Mars, to make goods for cats. Then you get data about sales analyzing what cats liked or disliked, and use this data with machine learning models to optimize prices and make sure you're selling what cats really long for. Backed by actual specialists in the matter and using real-world machine learning models, the game aims also at teaching how big data is collected and processed in machine learning. You will be learning about two of the most relevant technologies of our time while you play a super fun strategy game — if you want to, that is; because at its true heart it's above all a quirkily engaging factory automation game with lots of cats in it! Build a factory from scratch to make goods for cats.

Automate and optimize it to be as efficient as possible.

Research new stuff to make and build machines to do the job.

Build cat-entertaining facilities inside your new research lab and collect useful data on their behavior.

Get sales data and analyze it with Machine Learning to create better quality and custom stuff.

Optimize your factory to unveil the mystery of cats' true nature and how they can change the Universe.