Blue Archive Receives New Story Event For Volume 3 Nexon has a brand new chapter added to Blue Archive this week, expanding the story in a very big way. Plus, the soundtrack is now on YouTube.

Nexon has released a new update for Blue Archive, as Volume 3 has a new piece of the story added to Eden Treaty: Chapter 4. Players can now experience Part 2 of the event story "Kyrie of the Forgotten Gods," as you'll be getting Episodes 17-27, ready to play right now. On top of that, the company released a special YouTube video this past week, in which you can listen to an hour-long video of the game's original soundtrack completely free. We have more info on the latest update from the developers below before you head off to play it.

"Kyrie of the Forgotten Gods Part 2 follows Saori and Arius Squad as they aid Sensei and Atsuko. When Mika's intervention throws their plans in disarray, Saori goes toe-to-toe with Mika to rescue the mission and her beloved squad. The story of Mika and Saori's intersecting lives and the meaning of their battle will unfold. Arius Satellite School student Saori will be added as part of the update as an Explosive-type Striker. She uses her EX Skill "Et Omnia Vanitas!" to deal guaranteed Crit DMG proportional to her ATK to a single enemy. Accompanying Saori's arrival will be recruitment reruns for Aru, Shiroko (Cycling), and Aris. Special Mission Decagrammaton will also receive its third event update."

"In celebration of the update, Nexon will also be releasing Arius District Exploration Task 2. Completing tasks, such as going through the Main Story, conducting Lessons, and collecting Growth Materials will net players Handmade Wreaths. Players who collect 100 Handmade Wreaths will receive 1,200 Pyroxene as a gift. In addition, the Triple Rewards Campaign for Missions and Commissions will be in effect until Tuesday, February 28. And, of course, as a Valentine's Day celebration, the Schale's Special Sweets Supply Event will allow players get the gift of 100 AP for logging in each day until Monday, February 20."