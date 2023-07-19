Posted in: Games, Indie Games | Tagged: Legend Bowl, Super Pixel Games, Top Hat Studios

Legend Bowl Confirmed For Console Release On August 9th

Super Pixel Games and Top Hat Studios have confirmed that Legend Bowl will be coming to multiple consoles when it releases next month.

Indie game developer Super Pixel Games and publisher Top Hat Studios revealed today that Legend Bowl will be released for consoles on August 9th. The throwback title was revealed last month, as it will take you back to the glory days of football games and the ridiculous nature of them. Only now, you're a bit closer to playing it for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. We got the latest trailer below for you to check out how the game will play in all its pixelated fun.

"Legend Bowl brings you back to the glory days of pixel-style football games of the past! Enjoy a hybrid of arcade-style football and simulation aspects on and off the field. Fully customize players and teams to create an endless amount of variety in your league. Take to the gridiron, where sim-based controls with challenging gameplay mechanics bring the fight to your doorstep! Legend Bowl includes an Exhibition Mode, Tournament Mode, Franchise Mode, Training Camp Mode, and a boat load of customization options. Will you rise to the top of the Legend Bowl? Pick from any of the 32 unique teams in the league, each with unique players and their own stats, abilities, and needs. Instantly jump into a game with exhibition matches, or live the life of a franchise manager in franchise mode!"

"Create your own coach, sign up with a team, and take your team through a full 17-week schedule. Manage your stadium facilities, team rosters, and players' needs, and face the grilling of the press. There's also a complete off-season where you'll take your team through retirements, free agency, player progression, and a full 7-round draft. There's also a tournament mode for those who want just constant action! Love creativity? In Legend Bowl, you can fully customize players, coaches, and teams to recreate your very own league. Choose from a variety of hairstyles, faces, visors, earrings, hats, headbands, gloves, and more to build as unique of a roster as you can dream up. Tweak your rosters and build a legendary team using speed, agility, acceleration, and more to battle your way through the gridiron! On top of that, Legend Bowl has a realistic weather system. Play in clear, cloudy, rain, and snow types of weather. Be careful not to get struck by lightning!"

