Legend Of Keepers Receives An Early Access Update

Goblinz Studio revealed this week that they have added a brand new update to the Early Access version of Legend Of Keepers. The developers dropped the game into the Early Access program back in March, and while there have been improvements here and there, the development to move it into a full release has been pretty quiet. This will be the biggest update it has seent to-date and will include a range of new content including a new dungeon environment, the Cursed Temple, a new Dungeon Master in the form of Subject 9001 (AKA Lira), new monsters, new traps, and a brand new game mode archetypes system. You can see all of it in the trailer below as they show off more of what's now in the game.

Legend Of Keepers is a tactical dungeon management game where you play as the bad guys! You're the Boss of the Dungeons Defending Department and need to protect the company's treasures against pesky heroes! First, you will have to plan your defence against a group of adventurers, checking their stats and resistances, then place the best traps and monsters to defeat them! It's a reverse dungeon crawler: heroes will move through your dungeon and will trigger the traps you placed. When a group of adventurers encounters a group of monsters you positioned in your dungeon, a turn-based fight will happen. Special Twitch stream integrations are included during the Early Access phase of launch. Streamers are able to involve their community in the Legend of Keepers experience in a number of different ways including the ability for viewers to vote on the next dungeons difficulty level, cast spells that can help or hinder the streamer as well as appearing in-game as an enemy NPC.