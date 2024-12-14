Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firenut Games, Legends BMX, Saga Legends Games

Legends BMX Will Be Released This Week On Steam

Legends BMX will be released for Steam this week, as Firenut Games will publish a fun and unserious extreme action sports title

Article Summary Legends BMX launches on Steam Dec 19, 2024, courtesy of Saga Legends and Firenut Games.

Experience fun physics, intuitive controls, and competitive leaderboards in vibrant BMX parks.

Perform wild tricks with a one-directional analog system, increasing scores in dynamic environments.

Customize riders and bikes, blending cartoon style with realistic parks for a thrilling adventure.

Indie game developer Saga Legends Games and publisher Firenut Games have confirmed the release of their latest action sports title Legends BMX. This isn't a super serious title, as you're getting a fun version for extreme sports gamers who just wanna do silly tricks with somewhat real physics and trick mechanics. Enjoy the trailer above and info below as the game will be released on PC via Steam on December 19, 2024.

Legends BMX

Legends BMX is an energetic and exhilarating game made for extreme sports enthusiasts! Ride your BMX through a variety of parks and scenarios designed to let you pull off incredible tricks.

Simple & Intuitive: Enjoy easy-to-learn mechanics and intuitive controls that provide tons of fun and a wide range of experiences. Reach attainable goals while soaring over ramps and verticals, performing spectacular tricks. Explore multiple parks filled with a variety of ramps, surfaces, and verticals in semi-realistic environments. Achieve greatness and rise to the top of the competitive leaderboard!

Enjoy easy-to-learn mechanics and intuitive controls that provide tons of fun and a wide range of experiences. Reach attainable goals while soaring over ramps and verticals, performing spectacular tricks. Explore multiple parks filled with a variety of ramps, surfaces, and verticals in semi-realistic environments. Achieve greatness and rise to the top of the competitive leaderboard! Ride & Challenge Yourself: Move freely, performing countless tricks and lines to rack up massive points in diverse parks and scenarios. Attempt the wildest tricks with our one-directional analog system. After your first stunt, your Trick Line begins, recording each additional trick and combo, adding extra points until the rider wipes out or stops. The total score for the trick line is then added to your overall tally.

Move freely, performing countless tricks and lines to rack up massive points in diverse parks and scenarios. Attempt the wildest tricks with our one-directional analog system. After your first stunt, your Trick Line begins, recording each additional trick and combo, adding extra points until the rider wipes out or stops. The total score for the trick line is then added to your overall tally. Competitions & Customization: Execute dozens of tricks, each with variations in Spin, Flips, Manuals, and Grinds. Climb the global rankings with your best scores. Choose from multiple Riders and bikes, each with their unique style and flow.

Execute dozens of tricks, each with variations in Spin, Flips, Manuals, and Grinds. Climb the global rankings with your best scores. Choose from multiple Riders and bikes, each with their unique style and flow. Cartoon & Realistic: Legends BMX combines a charismatic 3D cartoon style with semi-realistic parks, immersive environments, and striking VFX. A dynamic isometric camera follows the rider seamlessly, enhancing the thrill of riding, flowing, and executing amazing tricks.

