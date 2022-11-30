LEGO Brawls Announces Free Holiday Update For December

Bandai Namco has revealed a new update is coming to LEGO Brawls tomorrow as the game is getting some new holiday content. As you might suspect from an update like this, they're basically going to go all out with content that you would theme around Christmas, New Year's, and the holidays in general. You're going to be getting several new costumes, as you can see some of them below, which will have you decking the halls with all the LEGO looks you can handle. You'll also be seeing some holiday themes in levels that will give you a bit of that charm and also see characters with abilities that harken to the spirit of the season in one way or another. Some of the content will be added to the game on a permanent basis. However, some of the holiday stuff will be confined to just the month of December. You can check out more below.

'Tis the season for Jingle Brawls! Players can prepare to ho-ho-hold their ground and take on the holidays with special limited-time content in LEGO Brawls for the entire month of December. The free update, entitled "Jingle Brawls," is available for all owners of the LEGO Brawls game and includes 22 festive LEGO Minifigures, a Winter Wonderland level featuring a new toy grab game mode, and other holiday-themed content available from December 1st through December 31st."

"LEGO Brawls is a family-friendly, brick-based, team action bawler with cross-platform play (cross-play) and multiple game modes that can be enjoyed by players of all ages, skill levels, and play preferences. Players build and compete with custom, one-of-a-kind LEGO Minifigure brawlers tailored to their personality, strategy, and play style with more than 77 trillion customization possibilities. Moreover, the game features iconic LEGO-themed levels, from beloved classic themes like Space and Castle to fan favorites such as LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Ninjago, and LEGO Monkie Kid."