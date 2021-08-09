LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Arrives On Nintendo Switch This Fall

WB Games and TT Games revealed today that LEGO Marvel Super Heroes will be released onto the Nintendo Switch later this Fall. This is basically the original 2013 title ported over to the Switch, along with two of the DLC packs that were released with the game, as you will head into battle to save the world from Galactus as a united front of heroes and villains. While it's cool to see the game come to the console, it is a little weird we're only getting the first one and that the company isn't trying to do a mega-pack of this and the 2017 sequel. The game will officially release on October 5th, 2021.

Featuring an original story crossing the entire Marvel Universe and filled with classic LEGO videogame adventure and humor, players take on the role of their favorite Marvel Super Heroes as they unite to stop a host of villains from destroying the world. Players will smash, swing and fly through the Marvel Universe as they travel to iconic locations, such as Stark Tower, the X-Mansion, Asteroid M, and Asgard. Players will unlock more than 100 playable characters from across the Marvel Universe, including fan favorites like Black Widow, Loki, Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, Deadpool, and Galactus! LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Super Pack : Get ready for brick-smashing action with more Super Heroes and Super Villains, plus new vehicles and races. Play as fan favorites Dark Phoenix, Winter Soldier, Symbiote Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Falcon, and Beta Ray Bill.

: Get ready for brick-smashing action with more Super Heroes and Super Villains, plus new vehicles and races. Play as fan favorites Dark Phoenix, Winter Soldier, Symbiote Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Falcon, and Beta Ray Bill. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Asgard Pack: Wreak havoc as the vengeful Malekith and the villainous LEGO minifigure, Kurse. Play as Jane Foster and the shield-maiden of Asgard, Sif. Defend the Universe with Odin and the Warriors Three: Volstagg, Hogun, and Fandral.