LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition Announced

During the video game portion of the D23 Expo, the company revealed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition. According to the presentation, this version will be the most expansive for the current title, with all nine Skywalker saga films and thirteen playable character packs, all in one package for PC and all three major consoles. On top of this, they will also be selling the Character Collection 1 & 2 bundles for $25 together or $15 each, or individual characters for $3 a pop. The Galactic Edition will be released on November 1st, 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the biggest roster of playable characters in the LEGO Star Wars series and players will engage in new ways of combat as they wield lightsabers, fire blasters, and chain different attacks with the greatest legends from every era of the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favorite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes. The greatest space and land vehicles are also available to command. Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order TIE fighters in Resistance X-Wings, or podrace on Tatooine. Players can travel through hyperspace and explore planets that can be unlocked during their adventures. From the jungle moon of Ajan Kloss to the vibrant, city-covered planet Coruscant, the LEGO Star Wars galaxy is yours to discover and play in.

The Galactic Edition will include six new packs in the Character Collection 2, Star Wars: Andor, the LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation TV Special, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars adding more than thirty playable characters. Plus, the seven packs from the original Character Collection, The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Classic Characters, The Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch. Players that purchase the game digitally can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is not available for purchase à la carte.