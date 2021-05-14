Level 99 Games Announces Pixel Tactics Online For Summer 2021

Level 99 Games announced a brand new game this week as they will be releasing Pixel Tactics Online later this Summer. This game has been designed to be a total throwback to the classic strategy gaming titles of old, only with an online element thrown into the mix. Every single unit on the field has four different ways to deploy onto your battlefield, with a limited set of actions for you to choose from. It will be up to you to choose the right units, plan out your attacks, and figure out the best way to come out with a victory. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer as we wait for a proper release date to come out for the game. Right now it's been set for sometime this summer.

Pixel Tactics Online brings the hit card game Pixel Tactics… online! Step back into the golden age of strategy gaming with Pixel Tactics. Each unit has four different ways to deploy onto your battlefield, and your actions are limited. Can you deploy the right troops to the right positions to secure an advantage and seize victory? Pixel Tactics is simple but deep. Choose your leader and recruit heroes to construct a unit. Use your heroes, your orders, and your leader powers to pummel your opponent's unit and take out their leader. Once you can take out the opposing leader, you win! Pixel Tactics Online has a robust solo mode. There are 25 stages with 3 difficulty levels each to master. With each stage you complete, you'll unlock new cards to customize your decks and new leaders—each with their own strategic advantages. Once you've mastered the solo game, take on friends in PvP battles! Can you build the ultimate deck?