Lidia Sobieska Joins The Tekken 7 Roster On March 23rd

Bandai Namco finally revealed the latest character coming to Tekken 7 as Lidia Sobieska will be joining the roster tomorrow. The fictional young Prime Minister of Poland has a few new moves for you to master as she is more of a counter striker than anything else. This means for those of you who are button mashers, whatever you throw at her will pretty much be worthless, and even those who are masters of the game will have a challenging new fighter to deal with as they will turn your devastating maneuvers into garbage. The character also comes with a brand new location as you'll now be able to have battles under the sunshine and palm trees with the new Island Paradise stage. You can read more about her bio below and check out screenshots and the trailer as well.

Born into a prominent political family, Lidia was destined to be a politician from an early age. Despite her family lineage in the political realm, Lidia was always more focused on pursuing her training in traditional karate. Unfortunately, an assassination attempt on her grandfather and father would change her fate and steer her back into continuing her family's political ambitions. However, she never let go of her martial arts pursuits and at the age of 18, won her first karate world championship. As the war between the Mishima Zaibatsu and the G Corporation raged in different global regions, the Mishima Zaibatsu had illegally deployed Tekken Force units in parts of Poland. This caused an outcry from Polish citizens for a stronger leader and Lidia answered that call, finally being elected as Poland's Prime Minister at the young age of 29.