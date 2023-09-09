Posted in: Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Lies Of P, Round8 Studio

Lies Of P Reveals New Legion Arm Mechanic Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Lies Of P as the developers show off what you can do with the Legion Arm mechanic.

Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio released a new trailer this week for Lies Of P, showing off one of the important mechanics of the game. As you may or may not be aware, you play as a puppet in a different telling of the Pinnochio fairy tale as you go off on a search for your creator Geppetto. Part of that means you have an arm that is interchangeable and can be a weapon or a defensive item. This latest trailer shows off all of the things you can do with your arm and the different mechanics behind them. Enjoy the video below as thew game is due out September 19.

"You are a puppet created by Geppetto who's caught in a web of lies with unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures standing between you and the events that have befallen the world of Lies Of P. You are awakened by a mysterious voice that guides you through the plagued city of Krat – a once lively place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust. In our soulslike, you must adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors, untangle the unfathomable secrets of the city's elites, and choose whether to confront predicaments with the truth or weave lies to overcome them on the journey to find yourself.

Unearth the secrets of the city of Krat – a place soaked in the style of the Belle Epoque era, which once thrived due to its puppet industry and now sees its streets covered in blood. BATTLE WITH TWISTED INSTRUMENTS: Develop a unique combat style to counter vicious enemies and terrain by weaving together dynamic weapon combinations, utilizing the Legion Arms, and activating new abilities.

There will be times when you will be confronted with choices where you can give comfort to others in sorrow or despair by lying…or you can choose to tell the truth. Carve your own path. A CLASSIC REIMAGINED: Experience the beloved fairy tale of Pinocchio reinterpreted as a dark, grim narrative that allows players to discover the secrets and symbols hidden within the world of Lies Of P.

