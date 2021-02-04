Suicune Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

Raikou leaves Pokémon GO raids today at 10 AM local time, replaced by the final member of the Legendary Beasts of Johto trio: Suicune. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers defeat Suicune, a pure Water-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team of counters, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Suicune's 100% IVs.

Top Suicune Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Suicune counters as such:

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

Mega Ampharos (Volt Switch, Zap Cannon)

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Suicune with efficiency.

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Roselia (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

Sceptile (Bullet Seed, Razor Leaf)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Suicune can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Suicune. Like Raikou and Entei, Suicune has pretty much the epitome of a standard catch circle, so you won't need any special tricks and shouldn't struggle with learning how to hit Great and Excellents on it.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Suicune will have a CP of 1704 in normal weather conditions and 2130 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!