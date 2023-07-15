Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Lifeless Moon, Stage 2 Studios

Lifeless Moon Receives August Release Date For PC

Lifeless Moon will be getting released on PC first this August, as the console version has been pushed back until sometime in 2024.

Indie game developer Stage 2 Studios and publisher Serenity Forge will be bringing Lifeless Moon over to PC players first this August. If you haven't had a chance to check the game out, this is a 3D platformer in which you play as a couple of astronauts navigating through an impossible situation. The hauntingly beautiful story has both of them exploring the moon in an Apollo-era mission, in which they both encounter a familiar yet otherworldly place. Leaving both of them questioning what is real and where and when they could be. You can check out the latest trailer below, as PC players will get the game on August 10th, and console players will see it sometime in 2024.

"Lifeless Moon, the spiritual successor to the popular 2014 indie title Lifeless Planet, is a 3D platformer that puts you in the center of a mysterious Moon expedition. In this new adventure inspired by classic science fiction, play as an Apollo-era astronaut who finds themself in the aftermath of an old 1970s experiment: an oddly familiar desert town… on the moon. Secrets in the desolate moon city soon unlock mysteries on a much grander scale… Equipped with a jetpack and your sense of survival, search for the truth through landscapes one could hardly fathom. You'll need perseverance and wit to uncover this mystery."

"Record your thoughts and find clues from the past to unravel the dark secrets residing on this celestial body. If you want to understand the forces at hand, you'll need to use them to your advantage. Solve puzzles and work with strange technology to create a path forward. In a land where objects materialize from nothing and time flows unexpectedly, relive the experiences and traumas of the scientists that came before you. After all, following their footsteps might be the only way to return home."

