Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

LIke A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Offers Character Playlist

SEGA has made a multiple video playlist for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, showing off multiple characters from the new game.

Article Summary SEGA launches character playlist for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Discover 15 character intros in quick 45-second videos.

Immerse in Honolulu with fresh activities and two iconic heroes.

Fast-paced RPG combat meets strategic freedom in a grand adventure.

SEGA has released a brand new playlist for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth as they are showing off all the game's main characters. What SEGA has done is they went through all of the major characters you'll encounter in the next game and have made individual videos for each of them. Almost all of them are about 45 seconds long, and they basically give a brief introduction to the character(s) they chose to represent. Then, they took them all to YouTube and decided to create a playlist out of it all so you can watch them back-to-back. We have the first video for you down at the bottom, and once you start watching it, it should roll you through all 15 of the videos in one sitting. Enjoy the content as the game is still set to be released on January 26, 2024.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth delivers a one-of-a-kind RPG experience with combat boasting greater depth, quality-of-life refinements, and improved gameplay, favoring speed and strategy. The playable party now has full freedom of movement while fighting, allowing you to strategically position yourself and your allies to take down foes more effectively. Experience all that Honolulu has to offer with a variety of activities across the city. Take scenic photos in Sicko Snap, help Ichiban make some cash in Crazy Delivery, inspired by the SEGA classic Crazy Taxi – and many more. Two larger-than-life heroes brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who's no stranger to crawling up from rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing down his last days. Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes. Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an adventure so big it spans the Pacific.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!