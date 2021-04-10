New Megas Have Been Added To The Pokémon GO Code

Niantic has added new Mega Pokémon to the code of Pokémon GO. Fifteen new Megas were uncovered in a recent datamine by the Pokéminers leaving some wondering if these are coming to the game soon. We'll get to that but let's first take a look at what we have here.

The new Megas include:

Mega Alakazam: Nothing major here. It will retain its typing so will essentially become a much stronger Psychic-type when Mega Evolved.

Mega Scizor: I expect Mega Scizor to shoot up the ranks in a major way, especially as a Bug-type due to the speed of X-Scissor. With power added to that speed, it could be a great mix.

Mega Heracross: Another one here that retains its Bug/Fighting-typing. Heracross may climb the Fighting-type rankings again after being outclassed by others.

Mega Tyranitar: This is going to be major. Tyranitar is already elite as a Rock- and Dark-type. I expect that its Mega will be at the very top of the meta for both, with the only thing holding it back being its lack of a fast-charging Charge Attack.

Mega Sceptile: Takes on a dual typing of Grass/Dragon.

Mega Swampert: Retains its Water/Ground-typing and I expect it to scale the meta for Water-types.

Mega Gardevoir: Right now, Gardevoir is mostly a nuisance or a godsend in PVP, depending on if you're being beaten by it or using it. This may make it even better in raids.

Mega Medicham: Likely to be more viable in raids.

Mega Altaria: Loses its Flying-typing for a dual Dragon/Fairy-typing.

Mega Absol: Oddly, it retains its pure Dark-typing. You'd think it'd take on Flying as a secondary typing.

Mega Latios/as: Remember we saw Mega EX Raids in the code last year? Legendary Megas may be the reason. It'd make sense!

Mega Garchomp: This may enable Garchomp to get back the Ground-type crown from Therian Forme Landorus.

Mega Lucario: Wheeew. Lucario is already a Fighting-type that outclasses most due to both power and immense speed with its attacks. A Mega Lucario? This is something to get excited about.

Mega Audino: Audio will take on a dual typing of Normal/Fairy here.

Now… note that this update to the coding does not mean these Mega Pokémon are imminent. Niantic updated the 3D models for Mega Aerodactyl and Mega Slowbro back in Fall 2020, and we have yet to see the release of either. Datamines often hint at the future of Pokémon GO, and yes, that future usually comes to fruition very quickly. With Megas, though, the changes seem to be made in batches further in advance.