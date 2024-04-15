Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 Has Launched Limited-Access Beta Today

11 Bit Studios would like you to try out Frostpunk 2 right now, as players can dive into a limited-access Beta for the next week.

Article Summary Frostpunk 2 invites players to a limited-access Beta, available until April 22.

Deluxe Edition pre-orders grant access to the Utopia Builder Preview.

The sequel's sandbox mode provides a richer narrative and societal challenges.

Frostpunk 2 launches July 25, 2024, evolving the society survival genre.

Indie game developer and publisher 11 Bit Studios has opened Frostpunk 2 up to everyone to try out for a week with an all-new limited-access Beta. Starting today and running all the way until April 22, players who have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game now have access to a week-long Beta featuring a new addition called the Utopia Builder Preview. To welcome players into this experience, the devs released a new introduction video, which you can check out up top. Enjoy your time with the Beta, as the game is currently set to launch on July 25, 2024.

Frostpunk 2 Limited-Access Beta

In 2018, the original Frostpunk launched without a sandbox mode. However, with the introduction of Endless Mode shortly after launch, it swiftly became one of the community's favorite ways to play. Allowing players to expand their cities without constraints from the main narrative campaign, the addition of Endless Mode resulted in players dedicating hundreds of hours to constructing their cities and societies in the frozen wastelands.

In Frostpunk 2, the Utopia Builder sandbox experience is enhanced with a richer narrative and other unique aspects specific to the sequel. The game's developers emphasize that "making a blizzard in a sequel even bigger than the one in the first Frostpunk wouldn't feel satisfying, creative, or exciting for the players," so with that in mind, Frostpunk 2 remains a society survival strategy game but places greater emphasis on shaping society than its predecessor.

With the weather somewhat tamed, citizens and factions contemplate various visions for the future. As the new Steward, players must build a council representative of these factions. The ideological conflict is also present in the Utopia Builder Preview mode, where players must reconcile conflicting interests and navigate societal complexities. Ultimately, human nature can lead to the city's downfall, where one's utopia may become another's dystopia.

