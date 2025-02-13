Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Yakuza | Tagged: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Releases Free Demo

Wanna try out Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii before the game comes out? You're in luck! A free demo for the game just dropped!

Article Summary Experience the Yakuza universe like never before with a pirate twist in Hawaii.

Explore Honolulu and Madlantis in a demo packed with action and excitement.

Switch between Mad Dog & Sea Dog fighting styles for explosive combat.

Customize ships, build your crew, and engage in thrilling naval battles.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a free demo for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for you to try out. Players will be able to explore a small slice of the massive Honolulu map, as you'll have a few encounters with Majima's Sea Dog & Mad Dog fighting styles. You'll also visit the secret criminal haven of Madlantis to see the Pirates' Coliseum naval arena. You'll also get a chance to do ship customization, crew building, and other activities, all without too many spoilers. The demo will be available until the game's launch on February 21, 2025.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure. Goro Majima, a notorious ex-yakuza suddenly finds himself shipwrecked on a remote island in the Pacific. Unable to remember even his own name, he sets sail in search of clues to his lost memories, accompanied by a boy named Noah who saved his life. Before long, they're caught up in a conflict between cutthroat criminals, modern-day pirates, and other scoundrels over a legendary treasure. Assemble a one-of-a-kind crew while upgrading your ship as you explore the open sea and forge your legend in the cannon fire of foes, unexpected friendships, and immense riches made along the way.

When an enemy pirate ship catches you in their sights, an exhilarating real-time cannon battle breaks out. Quickly maneuver into position while avoiding fire, then deliver devastating damage to board the enemy ship and take down the captain in all-out crew vs. crew brawls. Conquer the seas, discover hidden islands and acquire loads of loot like a true yakuza pirate! Dynamically switch between the "Mad Dog" and "Sea Dog" fighting styles to mix-up attacks and deliver explosive combos, juggles, and aerial takedowns that reward your creativity with over-the-top action. With "Mad Dog" style, utilize speed, agility, and flair to deliver precise yet powerful blows that stun your enemies into submission. Or make enemies walk the plank with the "Sea Dog" style that has you dual-wielding short swords and deploying tricky pirate tools to kick some serious booty.

