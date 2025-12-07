Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MegaWobble, playtonic, Silver Lining Interactive

Lil Gator Game Reveals New Expansion & Physical Edition

Lil Gator Game has revealed a new expansion for the game that will take you In The Dark, while it's also getting a Physical Edition

Article Summary Lil Gator Game announces In The Dark, a major content expansion set in massive underground caverns.

Discover new movement abilities, fresh items, and challenging quests in a glowing subterranean world.

Physical Gator of the Year Edition arrives February 12, 2026 for Nintendo Switch and PS5 gamers.

Make new friends, craft unique abilities, and explore an open world full of playful adventure and imagination.

Indie game developer MegaWobble and publisher Playtonic revealed two new additions coming to Lil Gator Game in the form of new content and a physical edition. First off, the game is getting a new major expansion called In The Dark, bringing with it new challenges and places to explore. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch and PS5 players will receive their own physical copies via Silver Lining Interactive, called the Gator of the Year Edition. Both of which will be released on the same day, February 12, 2026. We have more details on both for you here.

Lil Gator Game: In the Dark

Lil Gator's next journey is their largest yet! In the Dark adds a massive underground playground beneath the island, full of glowing caverns, mysterious tunnels, secret treasure, and tons of new friends to meet. Every corner holds a new surprise, whether you're following flickering lightsticks through winding tunnels or stumbling upon hidden side quests in forgotten caves. Of course, a new adventure means new characters, and not everyone is here to play nicely. A band of moody troublemakers are stirring up chaos underground, and it'll take Lil Gator's trademark charm and positivity to win them over. Expect heartfelt quests, silly antics, and plenty of "big feelings" along the way.

No Gator quest is complete without new toys. Players will discover new movement abilities and items like gymnastic ribbons, offering stylish double jumps and ground-slamming gadgets for dropping in on cardboard foes. Exploration feels snappier, more expressive, and even more fun. In the Dark serves as a warm, heartfelt finale to Lil Gator's story, a celebration of imagination, friendship, and the joy of playing pretend.

Gator of the Year Edition

There's a buddy atop every hill in this open-world, movement-focused adventure and they all seem to need help! Bop cardboard baddies, brave serene hills and forests, and scale sheer rocks that only a kid would dare! Explore a lovingly crafted island full to the brim with areas to discover, friends to make and joy to be had. Each area of the island brings unique quests and characters to meet. Glide through the mountain tops and drop in on the Theatre Troupe kids, swing your stick sword through the forest with the Prep schoolers or find the 'Cool Kids' down in the Creaklands. With plenty more areas to discover, there's no knowing who you might run into!

The world is big when you're a lil gator… Good thing it's also full of friends! Make new friends and invite them to play in the islands playground. Each new friend you make will add to your adventure, but making new friends isn't always easy, You might have to complete a quest or two! Collect arts & crafts supplies all over the island! Use them to make yourself all kinds of goodies and bring the playground to life! Craft new abilities – use your ragdoll teddy to ragdoll lil gator from mountain top to the valleys below! Skim pebbles into hard to reach cardboard baddies! A no-pressure adventure game! Lil Gator game focuses on adventure and play, don't let a health bar hold you back from reaching your goal!

