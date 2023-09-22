Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Versus Evil, Video Games | Tagged: Lil Guardsman

Lil' Guardsman Releases Second Developer Diary

Check out the second developer diary from Hilltop Studios about their upcoming game with Versus Evil called Lil Guardsman.

Versus Evil dropped a second developer diary this morning from indie developer Hilltop Studios, giving an update for Lil' Guardsman. The second diary goes over what you'll see in the game as a whole, as the team goes over the kingdom in which you're a part of. You won't just be sitting around at the door all day being a guard, as you'll explore different aspects of the city behind the castle walls, from the grandiose to the grizzly. Enjoy the video below as we';re still waiting on a release date.

"Lil' Guardsman is a narrative deduction game inspired by the classic point-and-click genre and the mechanics of Papers, Please. Set in a high-fantasy world with the comedic sensibility of Monkey Island and other 90s Lucasarts adventure classics, Lil' Guardsman puts players in the role of a young girl who finds herself tasked with covering for her dad, the head castle guardsman. What could go wrong? As you interrogate an array of eccentric characters trying to gain entry to the city walls, you must discover each visitor's true intentions through cunning dialogue and a clever use of your toolbox of investigative items. You'll have to make tough decisions as Lil, deciding who to allow into her castle home. Consequences can be severe, so you must make clever use of your abilities to uncover mass conspiracies and protect Lil's castle and family from devious interlopers."

"See the Sprawl and its fantastical & quirky citizens through a royal wedding to one of two kingdoms vying for an alliance and a subsequent siege by whoever you've angered in the process. Your decisions can determine the fate of the city and its people! Interrogate 100+ fully voiced characters in just the right way to earn a perfect score. Spend your hard-earned gold wisely on powering up your guardsman toolkit, and strategically deploy these to admit or deny the right people or…goblins? Use your trusty Chronometer3000 to go back and get a higher score… but be careful not to break space and time in the process."

