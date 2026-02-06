Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: clash royale, Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne To Perform a Halftime Show in Clash Royale

Feel like watching a different kindof Halftime Show? Lil Wayne will be performing in Clash Royale today, but we can't figure out why

Article Summary Lil Wayne headlines a virtual Halftime Show inside Clash Royale, performing his hit single "A Milli"

The special event takes place in-game on February 6th at 12pm EST for all Clash Royale players worldwide

Players can watch Lil Wayne perform alongside Clash Royale's iconic characters in the arena

The collaboration taps into Big Game hype, blending music, sports, and mobile gaming culture

Supercell will be holding a special event in Clash Royale today, as Lil Wayne will perform a Halftime Show in the game. Happening today in the game's Arena at 12pm EST, players will be treated to a special rendition of his hit single, "A Milli." That said, we don't know why this is happening at all. You would think it would be done as counter-programming to whatever the Super Bowl was doing this year, but that's two days away, and this is really serving as a halftime for nothing. It just feels like something to cash in on the Big Game vibes this weekend without actually doing anything while the game is happening. We have more details about it below as you'll need to be logged into the game to experience it.

Clash Royale Halftime Show Featuring Lil Wayne

On February 6th, five-time Grammy winner Lil Wayne will bring his love for sports, music, performing, and the culture to the Clash Royale arena with a special rendition of his hit single, "A Milli." Inspired by the big game, the show will kick off as players open the mobile title and prepare for battle. Stepping into the world of Clash Royale, Lil Wayne will perform alongside the game's hulking Giants, mischievous Goblins and sharp-shooting Musketeers, giving Clash Royale's tens of millions of monthly players across the world a front-row seat. Fans and players alike can watch the Clash Royale Halftime Show on February 6th at 09:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT by downloading Clash Royale.

"Music, sports, and gaming all in one place – y'all know how much I love being at the center of the culture. I'm turning the Clash Royale Arena into the most lit concert of the week, tap in February 6th to see what we got in store for y'all," said Lil Wayne.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!