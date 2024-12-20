Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digerati, Lilac 0, Victor Pouderoux

Lilac 0 Announced For PC Release Sometime in 2025

Get ready for a shoot 'em up title with a different kind of vibe, as Lilac 0 will be coming to PC via Steam sometime next year

Article Summary Lilac 0, a retro shoot 'em up, hits PCs in Q1 2025 with a SNES pixel art vibe and dynamic gameplay.

Play as a cyber samurai, battling in five frantic levels with dashes and overkill attacks.

Enjoy two characters, flexible difficulty, and eight color palettes, enhancing playstyle options.

The game features an industrial chiptune soundtrack, capturing the essence of vintage arcade shooters.

Indie game developer Victor Pouderoux and publisher Digerati have revealed their latest title on the way, as Lilac 0 will be released next year. This is a shoot 'em up title that's become a bit unhinged, if you will, as they have taken the genre and played with it a bit to give you an experience that doesn't feel like other games in the genre. You'll play as a cyberized samurai who must fight off a world-eating entity in five frantic levels, using your sword and an array of abilities to fend off the attacks and send these creatures packing. The game has an old-school SNES pixel art vibe going for it, too, which we really enjoy. The game has no set release date, just that they're aiming for a Q1 2025 release. So for now, enjoy the trailer!

Lilac 0

Lilac 0 has a distinct, retro arcade feel that combines refined mechanics, challenging gameplay, stunning pixel art, and an industrial chiptune soundtrack. Unusually for a shmup, the game features a 'dash' move which, in addition to making the player momentarily invulnerable, is the only way to defeat certain enemies. Dash is also used to execute an 'overkill': a special, score-boosting attack that slices its target into pieces. The machine world of Molybdion has fallen into disarray. As Nidhogg eats the root of the planet, unending wars rage on the surface, and machines fight endlessly in the sky above. Slice your way through hordes of metallic foes in five frantic levels, defeat fearsome bosses, and dodge countless bullets in this vintage vertical shoot 'em up.

Five increasingly complex levels

Two playable characters for different playstyles

Three difficulty levels for broader accessibility

Eight different color pallets to choose from

Overkill enemies to gain more score

Chiptune metal soundtrack by Withered Media

Vintage pixel art and CRT style evocative of the arcade era

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!