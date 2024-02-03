Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: LIne Friends, PUBG

Line Friends Arrives In PUBG Mobile Throughout February

All this month, you'll see the characters of Line Friends appear in PUBG Mobile for an all-new event running throughout the month.

Article Summary Krafton Inc. teams up with Line Friends for new PUBG Mobile event until March 3.

Collect new Line Friends sets, items, and the first IP upgradeable motorcycle.

Unlock special rewards with the one-time Royale Pass event Prize Path.

Earn additional Line Friends bonuses in the Party event, running until February 8.

Krafton Inc. has partnered with Line Friends for the second time to bring the characters to PUBG Mobile throughout the month of February. Starting now and running all the way until March 3, this new collaboration between the two brands will give players a new in-game companion, several new items, multiple new sets, and a special event that, like a lot of mobile games right now, is centered around the Lunar New Year with a Year of the Dragon theme. We have the details of everything you can experience for the next four weeks below.

PUBG Mobile x Line Friends

PUBG Mobile players can elevate their in-game style with a cute Line Friends companion, sets, and items, including Line Friends Buddy SALLY, Line Friends Dragon Sally Buddy Set, Line Friends Dragon Brown Set, Line Friends Dragon Cony Set, Line Friends Choco Dress Set, Line Friends Leonard Raincoat Set, plus the first ever IP upgradeable motorcycle, the Line Friends Lovey Dovey 2-Seat Motorcycle, and more. These special Line Friends items will be available until March 3rd and promise a fun and fashionable addition to the PUBG Mobile experience.

PUBG Mobile and Line Friends are also delighted to introduce a brand new IP-themed Royale Pass event Prize Path! After activating the system with a one-off spend of UC, players will unlock missions to earn points and claim special Line Friends rewards, including the motorbike and Sets, and immediately get their hands on the Line Friends Dragon Brown Set and Line Friends Dragon Brown Cover. Earn even more special Line Friends rewards, including Line Friends avatars, Line Friends avatar frames, and Line Friends Player Card by collecting specific items through the event. PUBG Mobile players can also claim further Line Friends rewards by completing missions in the Line Friends Party event, available from today until February 8.

