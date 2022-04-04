Line War Officially Receives Release Date For May 2022

Studio Centurion has announced today that they will be releasing their upcoming tactical game Line War next month. If you haven't already checked it out, this is an RTS-style game that will harken you back to the days of early Command & Conquer titles. You will strategize how to take over certain areas using the assets at your disposal, while also building new resources to help maintain your position. You can check out more below as the game will drop onto Steam on May 5th, 2022.

Line War's unique approach to the strategy genre comes from its versatile control system, which allows players to quickly and intuitively issue commands by drawing lines across the battlefield. Move units, form defensive lines, engage enemies and conquer territories all with just a few clicks. Watch your commands take effect in real time while you move on to the next maneuver. Configure your command lines to filter out certain units to flank your enemies, dig-in or feed distant frontlines. Players need to build structures to amass reserves of the game's key resources, energy and capital. Choosing where to deploy buildings and the units they create is paramount to defending key locations and limiting the enemy's expansion. With limited micromanagement required, Line War ensures players are free to focus on planning and executing a strategy through the use of its streamlined command system. Draw Commands. Create movement and attack commands by drawing directly onto the map, giving players flexible control over unit actions.

