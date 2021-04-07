TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Buneary Pokémon Cards

In honor of tonight's Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Buneary cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Buneary cards in the comments below.

When a Pokémon's first appearance in the Pokémon TCG is done by Ken Sugimori, you know you're in for the platonic ideal of that species. The most iconic possible depiction of that species. That's because Sugimori isn't only an artist for the TCG but is indeed the main artist and designer for Pokémon, full stop. Sugimori's style is synonymous with the franchise for a reason. His clean lines, cute creatures, and brilliant mind are the building blocks of the world's most popular media franchise, and the reason why Pokémon is such a lasting success is present right here on this card. Buneary, even in this simple depiction, bounces with personality.

This Majestic Dawn Buneary by Kouki Saitou is about as cute as it gets, capturing Buneary in what appears to be the apex of a huge jump. This style, though soft in coloring, sticks to the standard set by Sugimori's design quite well.

This softer style from Atsuko Nishida depicts Buneary in a meadow in Legends Awakened. Here, the Pokémon looks rather sweet as it strolls past a patch of flowers.

Perhaps the most unique style of all the featured cards is this Flashfire Buneary by Kyoko Umemoto, which shows a prideful Buneary bounding through a grassy patch of flowers with a rainbow in the background. I'd put this right up there with the original Diamond & Pearl Sugimori as my favorite Buneary for the way it captures the Pokémon's personality in a single piece of beautiful artwork.