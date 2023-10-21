Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Under Night In-Birth II

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Reveals New Character Tsurugi

Check out the latest character trailer for Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, as the team at Arc System Works shows off Tsurugi.

Arc System Works revealed a new character this week for Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, as we got a look at Tsurugi in a new trailer. According to his bio, the Indomitable Rampart, "Steel Guardian" Tsurugi will come at you with dynamic rushes as a power fighter, using shield walls to block and also slam enemies with powerful strikes. The shield can be used to stop enemy attacks and bring them into close-range combat, as well as using it like a skateboard of sorts to ride his shield with an acrobatic attack that comes with firepower. Storyline-wise, the character is a friend of Hyde's from school, and a prominent member of a vigilante group called the EFG, who defend fellow students from the evil influences of wielders. You can check out the trailer below as the game is still on course to be released on January 25, 2024.

"Stars align along the celestial coil. The Hollow Night shatters upon the mortal realm. Time silently melts away as captured souls amass around a single subjugator. Hilda the Paradox, the witch once known as the strongest being alive, had sought complete subjugation. However, her ambition was halted, her dreams crushed. A single defiant, wielding the key of the Night, Insulator, left her plans in tatters. Gradually did the commotion of the Night subside, and peace seemed to be within sight. Lurking within the shadows, however, was the true foe… Waiting, biding their time, until at long last came the chance to fulfill their deepest desire."

"The eternal Re-Birth: Kuon the Aeon. Upon the corpses of countless In-Births does he announce his advent under the cover of twilight: "When next the Night arrives, mankind shall be branded with the mark of ruin. Flames will soar from the depths, razing the earth in a heptad of hellfire until the Night consumes all. Cosmic collapse is nigh. Soon, the Immortalize will commence…" A wall divides the realms. And yet, this man seeks to pierce the veil in a quest for ultimate vengeance. And should he succeed, an infinite army of Void threatens to return all to nothing. Ruin, extinction, despair… Oblivion awaits. In-Births rise in retaliation, concerned for the fate of their world. Although their goals may differ, the blight that is Kuon must be stopped before his evil takes root. Sever the cycle. An end to the endless. May the tale of these countless Night be concluded, on this eve, the moment of destiny."

