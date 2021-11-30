Japan's Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Reveals Zeraora Character Card

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. We don't know what if any Secret Rares will be included outside of the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream Leauge and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

We're getting to the end of the VMAX Climax Character Card reveals, with all of them set to be revealed this week. December still seems far away to me for some reason, but the fact of the matter is that we're entering into the last month of the year with this set, the final Japanese Pokémon TCG set of 2021, arriving in just four days. Here, we get what is sure to be one of the most popular Character Card pulls of VMAX Climax. Like Blissey V, Boltund V, and others before it, the Zeraora card mixes the Character Card style with the Pokémon V mechanic. Zeraora is pictured here with Selene, who is the female protagonist of the Sun & Moon games. The iconic nature of Selene paired with the overwhelming popularity of Zeraora as a Mythical Pokémon is going to make this a bit of a Chase Card, though likely not quite as much as the Charizard Character Rare and both Pikachu and Mimikyu Character Super Rares.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our VMAX Climax coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.