Dynamax Legendary Beasts Unleashed in Pokémon GO

A new Max Battle Weekend event in Pokémon GO will focus on the Legendary Beast, Raikou. Let's take a look at what this event will offer.

Article Summary Dynamax Raikou debuts in Pokémon GO's Max Battle Weekend with shiny options available.

Event runs March 15-16, 2025, featuring Shiny Wooloo and Skwovet in wild spawns.

Max Particle bonuses include increased collection limit and adventuring distance.

Free Timed Research starts March 10, offering Dynamax Drilbur and battle rewards.

The Legendary Beasts of Johto are getting the Dynamax treatment in Pokémon GO. Raikou is up first, debuting with a special Max Battle Weekend event that will offer Max Particle bonuses. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, March 15, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, March 15, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dynamax Raikou will be available for the first time in Five-Star Max Battles. It can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Dynamax Raikou will be available for the first time in Five-Star Max Battles. It can be encountered in its Shiny form. Shiny release: Wooloo and Skwovet will be Shiny for the first time.

Wooloo and Skwovet will be Shiny for the first time. Wild Spawns: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Wooloo (can be Shiny), and Skwovet (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Dreepy.

Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Wooloo (can be Shiny), and Skwovet (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Dreepy. Event bonuses: The following bonuses will be active during the event: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles* *For this bonus to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. Power Spots will refresh more frequently 8× Max Particles from Power Spots The following bonus will be active from Monday, March 10, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time: 3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves

Timed Research: Niantic writes: "There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available to Trainers starting Monday, March 10, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. local time. Complete the Timed Research to encounter a Dynamax Drilbur to round out your battle team when you take on Dynamax Raikou! Timed Research tasks will also award Drilbur Candy, Max Particles, and more to help power up your battle team. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time."

