Lineage II Adds New Vanguard Class & More Updates

NCSOFT released a new set of updates this week into Lineage II as we got some new improvements and additions to the game. The biggest addition is the brand new Vanguard class, which will give you plenty to do as you have new areas to explore with character advancement, but it is exclusive to the Orc race. The class will give you the chance to ride into battle with heavy armor wielding a spear while mounting a fearsome beast. To celebrate the new class, you can snag a special Vanguard Support Kit and Vanguard Ring for free, each of them providing useful items and stats. However, you can only get them between April 6th to May 5th, 2022. We have more info about it below as well as more about other updates to the title.

Lineage II: Aden: Eight new locations to help players progress further, including Ice Lord's Castle, Elmoreden's Tower, Phantasm Dungeon, Hot Springs, and more.

Class balances and skill updates for the Archer, Wizard, Summoner, and Death Knight classes

A World Trading Post, which allows players to register items purchased with L2 Coin (premium currency) across servers. Lineage II: The Storm of Terror has arrived for Lineage II servers! New key items have been added to the game, including the Fallen Angel's Earring and Tersi's Soul Crystal, which can enhance R-Grade armor.

Hunting Zones and Dungeons have been revamped to improve player progression – these areas include: Fafurion Temple, Dragon Valley, Tower of Insolence, and more.

Class skills have been balanced for Enchanters and Death Knights, as well as a broad expansion of skills across all classes. Lineage II: Classic: Introduces the new Victory System, which uses Victory Coins for special collection effects. Players can complete daily hunting missions to earn Victory Coins, or they can be purchased with Adena (in-game currency) or L2 Coin (premium currency).

The Enchant System and Challenge Point System have been revamped so success rates are now displayed in the UI, and players can receive special Challenge Points when they are unsuccessful in enchanting certain items, which can then be used to improve success rates or prevent item destruction during future enchanting.