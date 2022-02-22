The Op Reveals Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances

The Op has revealed a brand new Disney tabletop game this week as they have made Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances. The game will take the already popular mobile battle royale game and turn it into a tabletop competition as you'll take characters that are already in the game onto this special battlefield to face off against each other. The primary game will come with 12 characters already established as a base set, and then over time, they will slowly release character packs in threes so you'll b getting expansions to the game with new characters to choose from. The game is 2-4 players ages 13+ and is currently available for pre-order for $50 as it will be released on June 24th, 2022. You can read a little bit more about the game below and check out images of it to see how it will play.

Players will be able to choose from eight iconic Disney and Pixar characters, each with unique abilities, to create powerful teams and newly imagined alliances. Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, Gaston, Maleficent, Aladdin, Ariel, Dr. Facilier, Demona, and Sulley are included in the core set, which offers a "learn as you go" game system that suits all skill levels before more advanced concepts come into play. In this officially licensed tabletop version, Disney Sorcerer's Arena fans will find their characters to have the same unique appearance as seen in the mobile game! Turn by turn, players will use exclusive character cards to move their characters around the Arena, enact Status Effects, and overpower their foes until whoever has the most victory points at the end of the round wins! With special abilities specific to each character, actions can be strategized for the most points, making outcomes unpredictable and replayability endless. Play against one opponent in a PvP challenge or pair up in teams of two for a cooperative duel!