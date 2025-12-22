Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Blackpink, K-Pop

Razer Teams With BLACKPINK For New Line Of Designs

Razer annoucned a new collaboration is on the way as they have teamed upw ith the K-Pop group BLACKPINK for a new line of designs

Article Summary Razer partners with BLACKPINK to launch limited-edition gaming gear featuring bold, pink-inspired designs.

The Razer x BLACKPINK collection aims to blend trendsetting style with high-performance gaming hardware.

Exclusive pop-up fan activations are planned during BLACKPINK's upcoming World Tour in Hong Kong.

BLACKPINK's global influence drives the collaboration, uniting music, gaming, and fashion for fans.

Razer has teamed up with K-pop sensation BLACKPINK for an all-new collaboration, as there will be a new line of designs focused on the group. No images were shown or even a hint of what specific items would be a part of the collection; this was just a small thing to pique everyone's interest before they all headed off for the holidays. We're guessing the reveal will probably happen sometime around or at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. For now, here's the info they released today, along with a quote from the company.

Razer x BLACKPINK

Inspired by BLACKPINK's fearless attitude and trend-setting style, the BLACKPINK X Razer collection will feature exclusive limited-edition co-branded gear that merges cutting-edge performance with bold, pink-forward aesthetics. Designed to celebrate individuality and creativity, this collaboration gives gamers and BLINKs alike new ways to express themselves, whether leveling up in-game or turning heads off-stage. More than gaming gear, this is a statement of style for those who play to shine. Fans and the public can also look forward to exclusive pop-up fan activations during BLACKPINK's upcoming World Tour <DEADLINE> Pop-Up Store in Hong Kong.

BLACKPINK's influence as a global top artist is getting stronger day by day. They have expanded their influence through continuous collaboration with global pop stars, and all four members are active as ambassadors for famous fashion and beauty brands as representative style icons leading the trend. In addition, the number of subscribers to BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel surpassed 99 million, ranking first in the field among both male and female artists around the world.

"Gaming and music are two of the most influential forces shaping youth culture today," said Addie Tan, Global Head of Lifestyle Division at Razer. "Our collaboration with BLACKPINK goes beyond products, it's about creating a lifestyle that celebrates passion, performance, and individuality."

