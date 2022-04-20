Lineage II To Celebrate 18th Anniversary With Multiple Events

NCSOFT revealed their plans to celebrate Lineage II's 18th Anniversary this week as they have multiple events on the way over three versions. Starting today and running all the way through May 18th, you can take part in several different activities across the main game, Aden, and Classic, all of which come with some awesome things to do and special rewards to snag. We have the full rundown of what you can do in each as these are available as soon as you update the game.

Lineage II Amora's Gift Event – receive gifts from NPC Amora in each major town

Attendance Event ­– login each day for special rewards

Dancing Cat Event – talk to dancing cats NPCs in each town to receive stat buffs while in a party

Frederick the Destroyer Raid Event – defeat the Frederick the Destroyer boss in under 60 minutes after it spawns to receive special items and anniversary cake

Master Yogi's Strange Staff Event – enchant Master Yogi's staff to craft various reward items

Letter Collector's Dream Event – find and exchange letters to receive items from NPC Amora

Black Coupon Event – use Black Coupons to restore a failed enchant item or exchange them for useful items

Server Boost Settings – during the anniversary, there will be free teleports, and no party member XP level difference penalty

Anniversary Coupon Code

Anniversary Veterans Rewards – various rewards available to players for each year they've played Lineage II.

GM Buff Event – Exclusively on April 28

Lineage II: Aden

Appreciation Event – visit a Mystic Cake in any village to receive the 18th anniversary buff

Memories Event – receive items of memory from the L2 Coin Shop for just 18 Adena. Register the item to receive its effect during the event period

VIP Coin Event – acquire VIP Coins by defeating monsters, and craft them into useful items

Server Boost Settings

Lucky Box Event – Lucky Boxes appear daily on Fantasy Island, which can be opened for up to 18 separate rounds. Players have a chance to get lucky stars when opening the boxes, and the stars can be exchanged for items

GM Buff Event – Exclusively on April 28

Lineage II: Classic

Appreciation Event – visit a Mystic Cake in any village to receive the 18th anniversary buff

Attendance Event – login each day for special rewards

Festival Event – obtain special exchange tickets for the Adventurer's Guild when completing a mission

Server Boost Settings – +100% XP/SP for Lv. 40-75 characters and Free teleports

