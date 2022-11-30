Lineage2M Launches It's One Year Anniversary Event

NCSoft has released new details to a brand new event launched in Lineage2M as the game celebrates its one-year anniversary. The team will be marking the occasion much like you might expect them to with a brand new weapon class that will give you an advantage with crossbows, a new arena dungeon for you to dive into, and a special festival lasting throughout the month of December that can get you some special rewards. You can read more about the event below as well as check out a special trailer for it going over what you'll be able to do.

"The beginning of one and only tale originating in the world of Aden. We dedicate to you the chronicles of honor, full of fierce battles and brilliant records forever engraved in the memory of Inheritors. As we continue our journey, we look forward to the brand-new Chronicles that once again, you will help us write. The biggest portion of the new Lineage2M content is with the new Crossbow Class, which blends stylish attacks with dynamic movement. There's also the newly opened Arena Dungeon, the new Imbuement System which players can use to break through and further enhance their gear, Leah's Golden Tickets, which can be used to obtain special items, and the 1st Anniversary Festival with special gifts for players.

Wielding this weapon gives players either an action-oriented burst damage playstyle or a precision sniper playstyle with skills to disrupt and control enemies from afar. Arena Dungeon: The newly opened Ancient Island Arena Dungeon is a special island with five hunting zones of varying difficulty. Accessible by all L2M users, the island is home to a dangerous secret – the deadly boss Kustor. Explore all five regions for a variety of incredible rewards.

The newly opened Ancient Island Arena Dungeon is a special island with five hunting zones of varying difficulty. Accessible by all L2M users, the island is home to a dangerous secret – the deadly boss Kustor. Explore all five regions for a variety of incredible rewards. 1st Anniversary Festival: Through January 3rd, 2023, players can receive 100,000 Adena daily, claim Leah's Golden Ticket for various rewards, as well as other useful items."