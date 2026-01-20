Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cryorbis Studio, Lirai: Heir of Darkness

Lirai: Heir of Darkness Releases An Updated Demo

Lirai: Heir of Darkness has been provided an updated demo on Steam, giving players a chance to try new content for the game

Article Summary Try the updated demo for Lirai: Heir of Darkness, now available on Steam from indie developer Cryorbis Studio.

Step into a third-person post-apocalyptic action RPG where zombies, demons, and humans battle for survival.

Play as Brian, a knight fighting to save humanity in a collapsing world filled with danger and dark secrets.

Experience intense combat, explore varied environments, and uncover the truth in a world overrun by chaos.

Indie game developer and publisher Cryorbis Studio has released an updated demo for their upcoming game, Lirai: Heir of Darkness. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a third-person post-apocalyptic, hack 'n slash, action RPG set in a world filled with zombies and demons. You take on the role of a knight battling to survive as the world is basically coming to a crippling end. The demo, which is available on Steam, gives players an updated look at the early part of the game while keeping things relatively spoiler free. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the team are aiming to release the game in June 2026.

Lirai: Heir of Darkness

Lirai: Heir Of Darkness is a thrilling third-person action game set in a post-apocalyptic world. The Earth, once full of life, is now filled with dangerous enemies – zombies, demons, giant monsters and tough human survivors – all fighting for dominance. The game has an intense feel, with varied environments and complex character relationships. The storyline reveals dark secrets about what led to the world's collapse. Players will navigate through this dangerous world, using their combat skills and various strategies to survive and uncover the truth in a place where chaos reigns. What remains in the world of horror that leads to destruction and chaos?

You play as Brian, a Knight and one of humanity's last hopes. Arming himself with skill and determination, Brian embarks on the greatest mission of all time—to save whatever remains of mankind. His journey will be such a trial to his limits when he goes up against all odds in a world where danger lurks. Lirai follows the journey of Brian, a false warrior in a world ravished by an unrelenting apocalypse. A multitude of demons and zombies, too many for one to bear, have overpopulated the Earth, with humanity on the brink of being wiped out entirely. In desperation, the surviving humans unite as the last standing army against them all. Amidst the chaos, Brian must uncover the secrets to ensure the future of humanity while fighting his way through.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!